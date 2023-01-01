Menu
2016 Ford F-150

189,637 KM

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

189,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10061067
  • Stock #: 69813
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6GFC91246

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69813
  • Mileage 189,637 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 69813 - LOT #: R025 - RESERVE PRICE: $28,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Crossroads RV C...
 999,999 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2014 Honda TRX420PG ...
 31,694 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Suzuki LTA450X ...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

