$28,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 9 , 6 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10061067

10061067 Stock #: 69813

69813 VIN: 1FTEW1EF6GFC91246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 69813

Mileage 189,637 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.