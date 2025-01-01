Menu
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2016 FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 4X4 (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated and Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Factory car starter, Rear power sliding window Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2016 Ford F-150

230,723 KM

$19,900

+ GST
2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew/Lariat/Sunroof/Rearview Camera

12736836

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew/Lariat/Sunroof/Rearview Camera

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$19,900

+ GST

Used
230,723KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5GKE57983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB7983
  • Mileage 230,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tonneau Cover
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$19,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2016 Ford F-150