Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 96498 <br/>Lot #: 715DT <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Ford F-150

174,518 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13126982

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13126982.755504159?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13126982
  3. 13126982
  4. 13126982
  5. 13126982
  6. 13126982
  7. 13126982
  8. 13126982
  9. 13126982
  10. 13126982
  11. 13126982
  12. 13126982
  13. 13126982
  14. 13126982
  15. 13126982
  16. 13126982
  17. 13126982
  18. 13126982
  19. 13126982
  20. 13126982
  21. 13126982
  22. 13126982
  23. 13126982
  24. 13126982
  25. 13126982
  26. 13126982
  27. 13126982
  28. 13126982
  29. 13126982
  30. 13126982
  31. 13126982
  32. 13126982
  33. 13126982
  34. 13126982
  35. 13126982
  36. 13126982
  37. 13126982
  38. 13126982
  39. 13126982
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,518KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF2GFB85988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96498
  • Mileage 174,518 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96498
Lot #: 715DT
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 BMW X5 xDrive50i for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 BMW X5 xDrive50i 157,769 KM $10,500 + GST
Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Toyota Tacoma 179,655 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2017 Acura MDX for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Acura MDX 154,331 KM $19,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Ford F-150