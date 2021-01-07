Menu
2016 Ford F-150

90,292 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

Location

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6588703
  • Stock #: M-619A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5GKE57336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M-619A
  • Mileage 90,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

