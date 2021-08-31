$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8064460

8064460 Stock #: A15800

A15800 VIN: 1FTFW1EG9GFD57205

Vehicle Details Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # A15800

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic Equipment Group 300A Base Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite Wheels: 17'' Silver Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.