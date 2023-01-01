Menu
2016 Ford F-150

114,013 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum Ecoboost | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum Ecoboost | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

114,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803977
  • Stock #: GTW0055
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1GFC03017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

