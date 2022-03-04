Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-350

190,021 KM

Details Description

$62,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-350

Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8645342
  2. 8645342
  3. 8645342
  4. 8645342
  5. 8645342
  6. 8645342
  7. 8645342
  8. 8645342
  9. 8645342
  10. 8645342
  11. 8645342
  12. 8645342
  13. 8645342
  14. 8645342
  15. 8645342
  16. 8645342
  17. 8645342
  18. 8645342
  19. 8645342
  20. 8645342
  21. 8645342
  22. 8645342
  23. 8645342
  24. 8645342
  25. 8645342
  26. 8645342
  27. 8645342
  28. 8645342
  29. 8645342
  30. 8645342
  31. 8645342
  32. 8645342
  33. 8645342
  34. 8645342
  35. 8645342
  36. 8645342
  37. 8645342
  38. 8645342
  39. 8645342
  40. 8645342
  41. 8645342
  42. 8645342
  43. 8645342
  44. 8645342
  45. 8645342
  46. 8645342
  47. 8645342
  48. 8645342
  49. 8645342
  50. 8645342
Contact Seller

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

190,021KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645342
  • Stock #: 38661
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT6GEB99611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38661
  • Mileage 190,021 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 4.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38661 - LOT #: 115 - RESERVE PRICE: $62,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - *DIESEL* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Chevrolet Blazer
186,793 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 231,195 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G5 Base
 169,355 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory