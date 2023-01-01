2016 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 1 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9640966

9640966 Stock #: 22212B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 71,158 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.