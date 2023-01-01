$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9640966
- Stock #: 22212B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 71,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW features the following options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
