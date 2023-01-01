Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-350

71,158 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9640966
  • Stock #: 22212B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 71,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW features the following options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 352,385 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec
 35,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory