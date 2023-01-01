$14,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
143,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097217
- Stock #: 322572
- VIN: 1FADP3K24GL322572
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 143,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirror...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
