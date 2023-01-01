$22,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
67,507KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10101006
- Stock #: 10487
- VIN: 1FADP3KE4GL370485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $24995 - Our Price is just $22995!
This Ford Focus is a practical compact that's fun to drive and returns excellent fuel economy. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 67,507 kms. Stock number 10487 is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $165.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $30056 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7