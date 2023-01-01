Menu
2016 Ford Focus

121,361 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Titanium

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

121,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10436097
  • Stock #: 76228
  • VIN: 1FADP3N20GL384658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76228
  • Mileage 121,361 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 76228 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $10,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 Audi A4
171,778 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
1996 FRUEHAUF FBHLP-...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra SR
 172,252 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

