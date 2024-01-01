Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Focus

67,507 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 10908608
  2. 10908608
  3. 10908608
  4. 10908608
  5. 10908608
  6. 10908608
  7. 10908608
  8. 10908608
  9. 10908608
  10. 10908608
  11. 10908608
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3KE4GL370485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 83,021 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats 125,701 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto 66,300 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus