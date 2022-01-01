Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

81,552 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

RS Hatch

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

RS Hatch

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 8093413
  2. 8093413
  3. 8093413
  4. 8093413
  5. 8093413
  6. 8093413
  7. 8093413
  8. 8093413
  9. 8093413
  10. 8093413
  11. 8093413
  12. 8093413
  13. 8093413
  14. 8093413
  15. 8093413
  16. 8093413
  17. 8093413
  18. 8093413
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093413
  • Stock #: AA0519
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4116373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition very rare 2016 Ford Focus RS! This Hatchback features AWD Drift Mode, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Dual A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2017 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 103,780 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 26,065 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Pre...
 42,564 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory