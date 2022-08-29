Menu
2016 Ford Focus

88,369 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

5dr HB SE/Bluetooth/2 Sets of tires

2016 Ford Focus

5dr HB SE/Bluetooth/2 Sets of tires

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

88,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9308308
  • Stock #: 46687
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29GL346687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that is economical ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2016 FORD FOCUS SE (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/Am/Fm stereo and cd player/Bluetooth comes with 2 sets of tires, winters and summers. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

