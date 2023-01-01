Menu
2016 Ford Taurus

71,960 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051479
  • Stock #: 130177
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J8XGG130177

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 71,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD TAURUS LIMITED WITH 71960 KMS, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),Automatic Headlights,Temporary Spare Tire,Rain Sensing Wipers,Traction Control,ABS,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

