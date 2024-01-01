$33,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
Wagon XLT w/ 3.5L TURBOCHARGED / 8 PASSENGER
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 20588
- Mileage 118,949 KM
This ACCIDENT FREE 8 PASSENGER Ford Transit 150 PASSENGER VAN comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power drivers seat, back-up camera, a great sound system, rear heat and A/C, cruise control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry and much more!!!
