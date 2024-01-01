Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE 8 PASSENGER Ford Transit 150 PASSENGER VAN comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power drivers seat, back-up camera, a great sound system, rear heat and A/C, cruise control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry and much more!!!

2016 Ford Transit

118,949 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,949KM
Used
VIN 1FMZK1CG3GKA98600

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 20588
  • Mileage 118,949 KM

This ACCIDENT FREE 8 PASSENGER Ford Transit 150 PASSENGER VAN comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power drivers seat, back-up camera, a great sound system, rear heat and A/C, cruise control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry and much more!!!

Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Mirror(s), Third Passenger Door, Conventional Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Tires - Front All-Season, ABS, Rear Whe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

