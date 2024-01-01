$20,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$20,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 240,559 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Ford Transit T-150
The 2016 Ford Transit T-150 is known for its versatility and offers a range of features that cater to commercial users as well as those looking for a spacious passenger van.
Features:
Seating for 2
- Ample cargo space with a single sliding side door for easy access
- Rearview Camera
- Dual-Zone Front Air Conditioning
- USB Port Connectivity
- AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control
- So much more!!!
Overall, the 2016 Ford Transit T-150 is well-suited for those who need a customizable, spacious vehicle that balances power, versatility, and practicality. It can be tailored for businesses or individuals needing a reliable workhorse or large-capacity passenger van.
