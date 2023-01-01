Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Freightliner M2106

671,526 KM

Details Description

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Freightliner M2106

2016 Freightliner M2106

S/A

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Freightliner M2106

S/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9481803
  2. 9481803
  3. 9481803
  4. 9481803
  5. 9481803
  6. 9481803
  7. 9481803
  8. 9481803
  9. 9481803
  10. 9481803
  11. 9481803
  12. 9481803
  13. 9481803
  14. 9481803
  15. 9481803
  16. 9481803
  17. 9481803
  18. 9481803
  19. 9481803
  20. 9481803
  21. 9481803
  22. 9481803
  23. 9481803
  24. 9481803
  25. 9481803
  26. 9481803
  27. 9481803
  28. 9481803
  29. 9481803
  30. 9481803
  31. 9481803
  32. 9481803
  33. 9481803
  34. 9481803
  35. 9481803
  36. 9481803
  37. 9481803
  38. 9481803
  39. 9481803
  40. 9481803
  41. 9481803
  42. 9481803
  43. 9481803
  44. 9481803
  45. 9481803
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

671,526KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481803
  • Stock #: 55803
  • VIN: 1FVACXDU8GHHB4376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 671,526 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55803 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $34,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * AIR BRAKES * CVIP 8/23 * 15,415 ENGINE HOURS * CUMMINS DIESEL * RECOVERY WINCH WITH STABILIZERS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Acura TSX
249,697 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 155,095 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Entoura...
 235,481 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory