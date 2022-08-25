$CALL+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2016 GMC Acadia
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8996686
- Stock #: 22123B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 128,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 GMC Acadia SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 19" x 7.5" (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum (May be upgraded to (PEP) 4 - 20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum wheels when (PCX) Premium Edition is ordered.), Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, and Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with TV14526 AWD models.). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
