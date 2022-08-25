Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

128,135 KM

SLT

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

128,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8996686
  Stock #: 22123B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22123B
  • Mileage 128,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2016 GMC Acadia SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 19" x 7.5" (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum (May be upgraded to (PEP) 4 - 20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum wheels when (PCX) Premium Edition is ordered.), Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, and Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with TV14526 AWD models.). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Quick Links
Website Inventory