2016 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 7 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8991166

8991166 Stock #: 47372

47372 VIN: 1GT12REG2GF272131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47372

Mileage 170,735 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.