Look at this 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake, (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18 x 8 (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. (Requires 3500HD single rear wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.), Wheel, 18 x 8 (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18 wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (ZW9) pick-up box delete is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), and Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case.

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

215,415 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,415KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat & Cooled, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2016 GMC Sierra 3500