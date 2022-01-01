Menu
2016 Honda Civic

96,336 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8118331
  Stock #: GEM013
  VIN: 2HGFC1F46GH105814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,336 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civc EX *Rebuilt Status* featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Interval wipers
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

