2016 Honda Civic

116,888 KM

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

116,888KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8558981
  Stock #: 112537
  VIN: 2HGFC1F93GH112537

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 116,888 KM

2016 Honda CIVIC TOURING SEDAN WITH ONLY 116,888 KMS, SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-ANGLE REARVEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINES, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

