2016 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA
116,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558981
- Stock #: 112537
- VIN: 2HGFC1F93GH112537
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 116,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CIVIC TOURING SEDAN WITH ONLY 116,888 KMS, SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-ANGLE REARVEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINES, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5