2016 Honda CR-V

130,000 KM

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

2016 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7126165
  Stock #: AA0386
  VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH117468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # AA0386
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Honda CR-V! This AWD SUV features Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

