2016 Honda CR-V

115,846 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

115,846KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9049480
  Stock #: 118488
  VIN: 2HKRM4H76GH118488

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 115,846 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda CR-V EX-L WITH 115846 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Bucket Seats,Rear Defrost,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Fog Lamps,Tires - Front All-Season,All Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,CD Player,Heated Front Seat(s),Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Day...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

