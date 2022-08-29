$27,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
115,846KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049480
- Stock #: 118488
- VIN: 2HKRM4H76GH118488
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 115,846 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L WITH 115846 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Bucket Seats,Rear Defrost,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Fog Lamps,Tires - Front All-Season,All Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,CD Player,Heated Front Seat(s),Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Day...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4