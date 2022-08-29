Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

94,475 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

94,475KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244951
  • Stock #: GTS6476
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71GH136476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,475 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

