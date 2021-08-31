Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX w/ AWD / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX w/ AWD / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776009
  • Stock #: 19618
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H59GM111971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19618
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Honda HR-V EX comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 1.8L motor, automatic transmission, power sunroof, push start ignition, heated seats, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, dual-zone automatic climate control, passenger side Blind Spot Camera, premium sound system, cruise control, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Ti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2017 Cadillac ATS Se...
 11,000 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 160,000 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 111,000 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory