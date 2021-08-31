2016 Honda HR-V

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Honda HR-V EX comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 1.8L motor, automatic transmission, power sunroof, push start ignition, heated seats, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, dual-zone automatic climate control, passenger side Blind Spot Camera, premium sound system, cruise control, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4