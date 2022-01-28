$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplex Alberta
587-327-5804
2016 Honda HR-V
LX 4WD CVT
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
66,181KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8163475
- Stock #: AA0536
- VIN: 3CZRU6H31GM104219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
