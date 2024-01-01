Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Odyssey LX, now available at Royalty Motors! This black minivan boasts a comfortable black interior and features a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for hauling the whole family around town. With 252,000 km on the odometer, this Odyssey has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This well-equipped LX trim offers a comfortable driving experience with heated seats and mirrors, power windows, locks, and steering, and a tilt steering wheel for optimal driver comfort. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the included safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that will make this Odyssey stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Odyssey boasts ample seating for the whole family, with comfortable bucket seats.</li><li><strong>Reliable Engine:</strong> The 3.5L 6-cylinder engine is known for its durability and smooth performance.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Mirrors:</strong> Keep warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> The Odyssey comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags, for your peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Conveniently unlock your Odyssey without needing to fumble for your keys.</li></ol><p>This 2016 Honda Odyssey LX is the perfect vehicle for growing families who prioritize space, comfort, and reliability. Come visit us at Royalty Motors today to see this excellent minivan for yourself!</p>

2016 Honda Odyssey

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Odyssey

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12050476

2016 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1735433555
  2. 1735433554
  3. 1735433554
  4. 1735433554
  5. 1735433554
  6. 1735433554
  7. 1735433554
  8. 1735433554
  9. 1735433554
  10. 1735433554
  11. 1735433555
  12. 1735433555
  13. 1735433555
  14. 1735433555
  15. 1735433555
  16. 1735433555
  17. 1735433555
  18. 1735433555
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H29GB503992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Odyssey LX, now available at Royalty Motors! This black minivan boasts a comfortable black interior and features a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for hauling the whole family around town. With 252,000 km on the odometer, this Odyssey has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

This well-equipped LX trim offers a comfortable driving experience with heated seats and mirrors, power windows, locks, and steering, and a tilt steering wheel for optimal driver comfort. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the included safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five features that will make this Odyssey stand out:

  1. Spacious Interior: The Odyssey boasts ample seating for the whole family, with comfortable bucket seats.
  2. Reliable Engine: The 3.5L 6-cylinder engine is known for its durability and smooth performance.
  3. Heated Seats & Mirrors: Keep warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and mirrors.
  4. Safety Features: The Odyssey comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags, for your peace of mind.
  5. Keyless Entry: Conveniently unlock your Odyssey without needing to fumble for your keys.

This 2016 Honda Odyssey LX is the perfect vehicle for growing families who prioritize space, comfort, and reliability. Come visit us at Royalty Motors today to see this excellent minivan for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2020 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 133,000 KM $15,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 4 Series 114,000 KM $23,997 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 174,000 KM $12,997 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey