2016 Honda Odyssey
LX
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Odyssey LX, now available at Royalty Motors! This black minivan boasts a comfortable black interior and features a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for hauling the whole family around town. With 252,000 km on the odometer, this Odyssey has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This well-equipped LX trim offers a comfortable driving experience with heated seats and mirrors, power windows, locks, and steering, and a tilt steering wheel for optimal driver comfort. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the included safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that will make this Odyssey stand out:
- Spacious Interior: The Odyssey boasts ample seating for the whole family, with comfortable bucket seats.
- Reliable Engine: The 3.5L 6-cylinder engine is known for its durability and smooth performance.
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Keep warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and mirrors.
- Safety Features: The Odyssey comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags, for your peace of mind.
- Keyless Entry: Conveniently unlock your Odyssey without needing to fumble for your keys.
This 2016 Honda Odyssey LX is the perfect vehicle for growing families who prioritize space, comfort, and reliability. Come visit us at Royalty Motors today to see this excellent minivan for yourself!
