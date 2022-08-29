Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

151,946 KM

Details Description Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Sport Appearance |Heated Seats| EVERYONE APPROVED!

Sport Appearance |Heated Seats| EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

151,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103060
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE5GU644717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,946 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Back to Top

