2016 Hyundai Elantra
SPORT BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
138,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9708064
- Stock #: 554537
- VIN: KMHDH4AHXGU554537
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 138,302 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA MANUAL SPORT ULSAN PLANT WITH 138302 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM,WINDY SEA BLUE,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear De...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7