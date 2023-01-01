Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

138,302 KM

$11,988

$11,988

Auto House

403-291-0891

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

138,302KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708064
  • Stock #: 554537
  • VIN: KMHDH4AHXGU554537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 138,302 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA MANUAL SPORT ULSAN PLANT WITH 138302 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM,WINDY SEA BLUE,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear De...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

