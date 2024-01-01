Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 24.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29875 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $13,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2016 Hyundai Genesis

111,735 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11577268
  2. 11577268
  3. 11577268
  4. 11577268
  5. 11577268
  6. 11577268
  7. 11577268
  8. 11577268
  9. 11577268
  10. 11577268
  11. 11577268
  12. 11577268
  13. 11577268
  14. 11577268
  15. 11577268
  16. 11577268
  17. 11577268
  18. 11577268
  19. 11577268
  20. 11577268
  21. 11577268
  22. 11577268
  23. 11577268
  24. 11577268
  25. 11577268
  26. 11577268
  27. 11577268
  28. 11577268
  29. 11577268
  30. 11577268
  31. 11577268
  32. 11577268
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,735KM
VIN KMHHT6KJ7GU135476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 29875
  • Mileage 111,735 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29875 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $13,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Subaru Impreza for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Subaru Impreza 141,618 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Toyota Yaris 162,325 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta BASE for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Volkswagen Jetta BASE 258,287 KM $1,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis