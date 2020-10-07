Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

20,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Coupe PREMIUM w/ NAVI / V6 / AUTOMATIC

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

20,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6110184
  • Stock #: 19170
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ1GU131520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Genesis coupe comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, fog lights, HID headlights, power sunroof, heated black leather seats, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, premium INFINITI sound system, LED running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

