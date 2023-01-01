2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$19,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 4 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003802

10003802 Stock #: 20200

20200 VIN: 5XYZUDLB5GG374690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20200

Mileage 108,410 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Automatic Headlights, Tires - Front All-Season, MP3 Player, Temporary Spare Tire, Fog Lamps, Power Door...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.