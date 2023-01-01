$19,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport PREMIUM w/ AWD
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$19,990
- Listing ID: 10003802
- Stock #: 20200
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB5GG374690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 108,410 KM
Vehicle Description
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Santa Fe PREMIUM comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated front & rear seats, automatic dual zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, an impressive sound system, Bluetooth, keyless entry with factory alarm system, alloy wheels, fog lights, many safety features including traction & stability control, side curtain airbags and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
