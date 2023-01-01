$CALL+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Luxury
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
114,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412481
- Stock #: 238810A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB7GG370379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 114,351 kms. Stock number 238810A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Luxury. Versatility meets luxury in this Santa Fe Sport Luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
SiriusXM
