Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39129 <br/>Lot #: 715 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **MOTOR KNOCK** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

209,228 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11798001
  2. 11798001
  3. 11798001
  4. 11798001
  5. 11798001
  6. 11798001
  7. 11798001
  8. 11798001
  9. 11798001
  10. 11798001
  11. 11798001
  12. 11798001
  13. 11798001
  14. 11798001
  15. 11798001
  16. 11798001
  17. 11798001
  18. 11798001
  19. 11798001
  20. 11798001
  21. 11798001
  22. 11798001
  23. 11798001
  24. 11798001
  25. 11798001
  26. 11798001
  27. 11798001
  28. 11798001
  29. 11798001
  30. 11798001
  31. 11798001
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,228KM
VIN KM8SNDHF1GU136811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39129
  • Mileage 209,228 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39129
Lot #: 715
Reserve Price: $5,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**MOTOR KNOCK**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Acura ILX for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Acura ILX 232,882 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech 15,676 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 113,019 KM $22,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe