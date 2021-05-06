2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED comes fully loaded with a 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, heated / cooled power leather seats with heated rear seats, premium INFINITI 10-speaker sound system, LED tailights, HID headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection, SMART liftgate, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, park assist, automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and much more!!!
