Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LIMITED w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LIMITED w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7141654
  • Stock #: 19414
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8GG360435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED comes fully loaded with a 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, heated / cooled power leather seats with heated rear seats, premium INFINITI 10-speaker sound system, LED tailights, HID headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection, SMART liftgate, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, park assist, automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 74,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 71,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 73,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory