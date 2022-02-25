2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 8 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368002

8368002 Stock #: 20323

20323 VIN: 5XYZUDLB9GG312225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20323

Mileage 123,869 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.