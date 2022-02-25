Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

123,869 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8368002
  2. 8368002
  3. 8368002
  4. 8368002
  5. 8368002
  6. 8368002
  7. 8368002
  8. 8368002
  9. 8368002
  10. 8368002
  11. 8368002
  12. 8368002
  13. 8368002
  14. 8368002
  15. 8368002
  16. 8368002
  17. 8368002
  18. 8368002
  19. 8368002
  20. 8368002
  21. 8368002
  22. 8368002
  23. 8368002
  24. 8368002
  25. 8368002
  26. 8368002
  27. 8368002
  28. 8368002
  29. 8368002
  30. 8368002
  31. 8368002
  32. 8368002
  33. 8368002
  34. 8368002
  35. 8368002
  36. 8368002
  37. 8368002
  38. 8368002
  39. 8368002
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,869KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368002
  • Stock #: 20323
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9GG312225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20323
  • Mileage 123,869 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 20323 - LOT #: 536 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Coachmen Freedo...
 999,999 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 220,856 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 175,122 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory