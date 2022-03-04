$CALL+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE Adventure Edition
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8620121
- Stock #: 42320A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE Adventure Edition. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport features the following options: PLATINUM GRAPHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
