Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,760 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8936308
  2. 8936308
  3. 8936308
  4. 8936308
  5. 8936308
  6. 8936308
  7. 8936308
  8. 8936308
  9. 8936308
  10. 8936308
  11. 8936308
  12. 8936308
  13. 8936308
  14. 8936308
  15. 8936308
  16. 8936308
  17. 8936308
  18. 8936308
  19. 8936308
  20. 8936308
  21. 8936308
  22. 8936308
  23. 8936308
  24. 8936308
  25. 8936308
  26. 8936308
  27. 8936308
  28. 8936308
  29. 8936308
  30. 8936308
  31. 8936308
  32. 8936308
  33. 8936308
  34. 8936308
  35. 8936308
  36. 8936308
  37. 8936308
  38. 8936308
  39. 8936308
  40. 8936308
  41. 8936308
  42. 8936308
  43. 8936308
  44. 8936308
  45. 8936308
  46. 8936308
  47. 8936308
  48. 8936308
  49. 8936308
  50. 8936308
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,760KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936308
  • Stock #: 43840
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3GG335192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43840
  • Mileage 131,760 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 16.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43840 - LOT #: 403TX - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - *TOW*SEIZED MOTOR* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Yamaha XVS11AT ...
 41,294 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 166,255 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Charger B...
 122,450 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory