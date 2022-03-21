Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

102,595 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8945011
  2. 8945011
  3. 8945011
  4. 8945011
  5. 8945011
  6. 8945011
  7. 8945011
  8. 8945011
  9. 8945011
  10. 8945011
  11. 8945011
  12. 8945011
  13. 8945011
  14. 8945011
  15. 8945011
  16. 8945011
  17. 8945011
  18. 8945011
  19. 8945011
  20. 8945011
  21. 8945011
  22. 8945011
  23. 8945011
  24. 8945011
  25. 8945011
  26. 8945011
  27. 8945011
  28. 8945011
  29. 8945011
  30. 8945011
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

102,595KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8945011
  • Stock #: 43206
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG376515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43206
  • Mileage 102,595 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43206 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * CATALYTIC CONVERTER CUT * EXHAUST REQUIRES REPAIR * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 GMC Savana G3500
 196,090 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 269,775 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
1997 Nissan Quest GXE
 269,655 KM
$2,250 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory