<p>🚨 <strong>2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited - $16,999 Plus $900 off any extended warranty!</strong>🚨<br /><strong>Freshly Detailed | Safety Inspected | Accident-Free</strong></p><p>This premium 6-passenger SUV is your perfect combination of performance, luxury, and practicality!</p><h3><strong>Details:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 194,069 km</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> White</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Saddle Leather with <strong>Heated & Cooled Seats</strong></li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> V6 AWD – Perfect for all seasons</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Accident-free, no hail damage</li></ul><p>🛠️ <strong>Minor Scratch:</strong> Scheduled for repair, or take <strong>$700 off</strong> for a final price of <strong>$16,299 with scuff</strong>.</p><p>Originally <strong>$19,999</strong>, now priced to sell!</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This Santa Fe XL?</strong></h3><p>✅ Luxurious Saddle Leather with year-round comfort<br />✅ Spacious and family-friendly 6-passenger design<br />✅ Reliable AWD performance</p><p>📍 Available at <strong>Fagan Family Automotive</strong>, Calgary, Alberta. <strong>By Appointment Only</strong> for personalized service.</p><p>📞 Contact us today to schedule your viewing or test drive!</p><p><strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer - All Prices plus GST.</strong></p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

194,069 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int

12113090

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,069KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF5GU146760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL