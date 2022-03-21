Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

65,409 KM

Details Description Features

$31,997

+ tax & licensing
$31,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD Limited | 2 Sets of Tires | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD Limited | 2 Sets of Tires | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

$31,997

+ taxes & licensing

65,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676596
  • Stock #: CM1004
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF1GU135951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM1004
  • Mileage 65,409 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

