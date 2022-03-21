Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

90,423 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT-TECH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT-TECH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8674202
  2. 8674202
  3. 8674202
  4. 8674202
  5. 8674202
  6. 8674202
  7. 8674202
  8. 8674202
  9. 8674202
  10. 8674202
  11. 8674202
  12. 8674202
  13. 8674202
  14. 8674202
  15. 8674202
  16. 8674202
  17. 8674202
  18. 8674202
  19. 8674202
  20. 8674202
  21. 8674202
  22. 8674202
  23. 8674202
  24. 8674202
  25. 8674202
  26. 8674202
  27. 8674202
  28. 8674202
  29. 8674202
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

90,423KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8674202
  • Stock #: 38891
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF7GH276180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38891
  • Mileage 90,423 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38891 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Kia Sportage EX
 166,994 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX
 169,506 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2012 Land Rover Evoq...
 150,500 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory