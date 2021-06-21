2016 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated power leather seats with heated rears, premium sound system, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, fog lights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, alloy wheels and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4