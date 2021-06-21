Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

115,000 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7427471
  • Stock #: 19503
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU249361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated power leather seats with heated rears, premium sound system, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, fog lights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Power Driver Seat, Traction Control, Fog Lamps, ABS, Power Driver Seat, Navigation System, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, AM/FM Stereo, 4-Wheel Di...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

