Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7469226
  • Stock #: 19520
  • VIN: KM8J3CA25GU092539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19520
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LIMITED comes fully loaded with a responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, LED tailights, adaptive HID headlights, parking sensors, heated power leather seats, 8-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION system, premium sound system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, proximity key with push start ignition, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 19-inch alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Traction Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Navigation System, Rear Defrost, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Tires - Rear Performance, MP3 Player, Variable S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 21,722 KM
$26,754 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte Koup ...
 47,400 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 8,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory