2016 Hyundai Tucson

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LIMITED comes fully loaded with a responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, LED tailights, adaptive HID headlights, parking sensors, heated power leather seats, 8-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION system, premium sound system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, proximity key with push start ignition, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 19-inch alloy wheels and much more!!
