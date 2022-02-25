Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

93,100 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

93,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8444712
  • Stock #: 19801
  • VIN: KM8J3CA20GU047170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19801
  • Mileage 93,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LIMITED comes fully loaded with a responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HID headlights with dynamic bending, LEED taillights, parking sensors, heated power leather seats, push start ignition, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LED map lights, power SMART liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, premium INFINITI sound system, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back up camera, 19-icnh alloy wheels, and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Traction Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Navigation System, Rear Defrost, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Tires - Rear Performance, MP3 Player, Variable S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

