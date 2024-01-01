$18,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH-4WD-BACK UP CAM-PANO ROOF-HEATED SEATS
2016 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH-4WD-BACK UP CAM-PANO ROOF-HEATED SEATS
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4, a dynamic SUV that delivers both performance and functionality. Dressed in a beautiful White exterior with a refined Black interior, this Cherokee is powered by a robust 3.2L V6 engine mated to a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. Safety features abound in this model, including trailer sway control and electronic roll mitigation, providing stability and control during towing and challenging driving conditions. Front seat active headrests contribute to passenger safety, minimizing the risk of injury in the event of a collision. Inside, you'll find a feature-rich interior highlighted by an impressive touch screen and a driver information display, keeping you connected and informed during your journeys. Cruise control enhances convenience, while the rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seats offer flexible cargo and seating options. Comfort is a priority with heated seats and steering wheel, ensuring a cozy experience in colder weather. Power heated outside mirrors provide convenience and visibility, while the Tonneau cargo cover adds an extra layer of security to your belongings. Keyless entry, remote proximity entry, and a power lift gate make accessing and loading your Cherokee a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you step inside.
