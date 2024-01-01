Menu
Introducing the Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4, a dynamic SUV that delivers both performance and functionality. Dressed in a beautiful White exterior with a refined Black interior, this Cherokee is powered by a robust 3.2L V6 engine mated to a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. Safety features abound in this model, including trailer sway control and electronic roll mitigation, providing stability and control during towing and challenging driving conditions. Front seat active headrests contribute to passenger safety, minimizing the risk of injury in the event of a collision. Inside, youll find a feature-rich interior highlighted by an impressive touch screen and a driver information display, keeping you connected and informed during your journeys. Cruise control enhances convenience, while the rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seats offer flexible cargo and seating options. Comfort is a priority with heated seats and steering wheel, ensuring a cozy experience in colder weather. Power heated outside mirrors provide convenience and visibility, while the Tonneau cargo cover adds an extra layer of security to your belongings. Keyless entry, remote proximity entry, and a power lift gate make accessing and loading your Cherokee a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you step inside.

123,181 KM

Details

NORTH-4WD-BACK UP CAM-PANO ROOF-HEATED SEATS

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

123,181KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS3GW196717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4, a dynamic SUV that delivers both performance and functionality. Dressed in a beautiful White exterior with a refined Black interior, this Cherokee is powered by a robust 3.2L V6 engine mated to a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. Safety features abound in this model, including trailer sway control and electronic roll mitigation, providing stability and control during towing and challenging driving conditions. Front seat active headrests contribute to passenger safety, minimizing the risk of injury in the event of a collision. Inside, you'll find a feature-rich interior highlighted by an impressive touch screen and a driver information display, keeping you connected and informed during your journeys. Cruise control enhances convenience, while the rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seats offer flexible cargo and seating options. Comfort is a priority with heated seats and steering wheel, ensuring a cozy experience in colder weather. Power heated outside mirrors provide convenience and visibility, while the Tonneau cargo cover adds an extra layer of security to your belongings. Keyless entry, remote proximity entry, and a power lift gate make accessing and loading your Cherokee a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you step inside. 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Crossroads Motors

