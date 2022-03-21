Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

162,504 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

North BACKUP CAMERA HEATED/COOLED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

162,504KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8917123
  • Stock #: 276460
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS9GW276460

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 162,504 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH WITH 162504 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 1 SPEED PTU (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1 Speed PTU,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

