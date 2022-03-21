$16,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North BACKUP CAMERA HEATED/COOLED SEATS BLUETOOTH
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
162,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8917123
- Stock #: 276460
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS9GW276460
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 162,504 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH WITH 162504 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 1 SPEED PTU (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1 Speed PTU,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
