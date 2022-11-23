2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 3 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9340909

9340909 Stock #: 13017

13017 VIN: 1C4PJMDS2GW374826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 13017

Mileage 112,320 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control 60/40 split folding rear seats Safety Back-Up Camera Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Navigation Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Drivers Seat Uconnect 8.8" Touchscreen

